Michael Owen hailed Chelsea manager Frank Lampard for using a 3-4-2-1 against Spurs yesterday.

The Blues returned to winning ways by beating Jose Mourinho’s side 2-0 in their own backyard thanks to a first-half brace from Willian. Chelsea seemed the better side by far and put up a pretty good show against Spurs who were reduced to ten men after Son Heung-min was sent off. In the end, the three points were richly deserved.

Lampard made a little tweak in his tactics, opting for a 3-4-2-1 formation and it clearly worked as Chelsea got the result they desired. Owen was all praise for the Blues manager for his new formation and called it a tactical masterclass.

The former Liverpool striker wrote on his Twitter page: “Tactical master class from Frank Lampard. Spurs couldn’t get near his 3-4-2-1 formation in the first half.”

Yesterday’s win was much needed for Chelsea as their results against strong teams weren’t very good before, having lost to Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. However, these three points will certainly boost the spirits of the Blues players ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Chelsea’s next match is against Southampton on Boxing Day.