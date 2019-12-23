Good news for Arsenal as Freddie Ljungberg’s future role revealed

There’s always a bit of tension at a club whenever a new manager is announced, the existing staff can be left waiting to find out if they have any sort of future.

The past few weeks have been eventful for Freddie Ljungberg. He was plucked from his coaching role with the younger players to take over after Unai Emery was sacked, but it did look like he was out of his depth. Results and performances were still poor, so the board had to do something and bring a new boss in.

The appointment of Mikel Arteta is a fascinating one, he’s a highly rated coach with no experience. Arsenal need someone who can make an immediate impact so it’s a big risk. It seems that one of his first tasks was to sort out the future of Ljungberg, and it’s good news for the Swede and the club:

Arteta confirms that after a conversation with Freddie Ljungberg, it has been decided that he will remain on the coaching staff. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 23, 2019

It’s not quite clear what his official role will be yet, but his knowledge of the club and the current players could be vital. Arteta does have some knowledge of the club from his playing days but he’s been away at Man City for a while,

It’s a time for Arsenal to do everything they can to turn their fortunes around, so Ljungberg’s recent experience is well worth hanging onto.