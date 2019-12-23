Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised midfielder Paul Pogba and feels that the club will benefit from his return.

The French international was out of action for a couple of months due to an injury but was back in the Red Devils’ squad for their match against Watford. Pogba was on the bench but came on as a substitute in the 64th minute, replacing Jesse Lingard. However, Manchester United ended up losing 2-0 to the Hornets courtesy of goals from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney.

SEE MORE: ‘No urgency’ – Solskjaer slams Man United’s first-half performance vs Watford

Solskjaer praised Pogba and said that his return is a big boost for the Red Devils. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the 46-year-old said: “Yes, it’s a big plus. The boy has been working hard, he’s been desperate to play football and he came on and showed that hunger, urgency and quality so I’m sure we’ll benefit from him coming back.”

Pogba’s return will definitely be a big boost for them ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester United are now eighth in the Premier League table with 25 points, seven behind the top four. Their next match is against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.