Mauro Icardi’s wife launches HUGE dig at Romelu Lukaku following recent praise

The combination of Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara has ruffled a few feathers over the years, and it seems like they have no intention of letting things go and being diplomatic about anything.

In some ways Icardi’s move to PSG has worked out perfectly for everyone. He managed to get over the initial problems of the Argentine players ignoring him due to the circumstances which saw him and Wanda get together, and he’s banging them in and seems to be the perfect man to lead the line with Neymar and Mbappe on either side.

Back in Milan, Inter have moved on and the addition of Romelu Lukaku has rejuvenated their attacking game. The Belgian and Lautaro Martinez have struck up the perfect partnership and the goals are flowing.

That hasn’t stopped Wanda looking to take a dig at Lukaku. A recent report from Calciomercato has looked at some of her comments on one of their recent shows. She was reacting to a fan who praised the former Man United striker by claiming that Inter were better under Lukaku because he played for the team and not himself.

Obviously she felt there was no way she could let this go by without leaping to her husband’s defence, as she said the following:

“It will be nice to see him scoring in important matches. In the Champions League, he couldn’t score at big moments and now he will watch the knockout stage in front of the TV. You can criticise Icardi all you want but the truth is that the last number nine to score 120 odd goals for Inter is Icardi and no one else”

She’s very keen to go out of her way to tell anyone who will listen that Inter were better with Icardi up front, but it might not be the case.

You can’t deny that the Argentine is a wonderful striker, but he is selfish and the circus that he provides off the pitch probably isn’t worth it. It’s ironic that Wanda’s presence actually makes her husband and client a less attractive proposition for most clubs, but good luck trying to explain that one to her.