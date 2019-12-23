Photo: Vandals leave Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue looking like Lord Voldemort as they cut off his nose

If Zlatan Ibrahimovic thought his popularity in his hometown of Malmo was forever secure then the reaction to him buying a share in their rivals Hammarby should show him that he’s not untouchable.

It seems the main way for the locals to fight back is to do various things to his statue. It’s been vandalized and set on fire, but the latest attack where it’s nose has been cut off might be the worst.

Zlatan’s nose is sizable and a fairly distinguishing feature, so it looks more like Lord Voldemort after the locals had finished with it:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue vandalised again as nose is cut off Swedish star https://t.co/3sfpwcDbRU pic.twitter.com/8xvQEf9V14 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 23, 2019

We are still eagerly waiting to find out where he plans to play his football after leaving LA Galaxy, but it looks like a romantic return to his hometown club will not be happening after this.