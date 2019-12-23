It feels like Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford ever since he rejoined the club in 2016.

There’s no doubt that the constant speculation around him has become a bit of a distraction for Manchester United. It might not have an impact if he was playing at the top of his game, but he’s often been poor or injured and it does make you wonder if United should just let him go.

READ MORE: Former Manchester United keeper produces strange tweet suggesting David de Gea should be dropped

A recent report from Football Espana has given an update on his situation, but it doesn’t look like there will be a solution anytime soon.

They cite a report from Marca that says he wants to move to Real Madrid, but he knows that they won’t sign him just now. They also suggest that Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of his compatriot, but quote a report from El Mundo Deportivo that claimed the Real president wouldn’t sanction a bid any higher than €50m.

When you consider that The Telegraph reported that United paid Juventus €105m to sign him a few years ago, it would be astonishing if they accepted a bid that low.

The story does also state that his contract is due to expire in a couple of seasons so that could lead Man United to accept a lower bid as it winds down, but it doesn’t look like Pogba will be leaving anytime soon.