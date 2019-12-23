In some ways, the complete lack of depth and quality in most positions for Manchester United might actually help them when it comes to signing new players.

It might mean that unlike some other clubs, they might not have to offload players to free up room for any arrivals in January. According to a report from AS, that’s the situation that faces Juventus and Real Madrid just now, especially when it comes to midfielders.

They indicate that this might give United some kind of an advantage when it comes to signing Christian Eriksen next month. They go on to say that Juve would have to get rid of Sami Khedira or Emre Can first, while the emergence of Fede Valverde at Real Madrid means it’s less likely that they would make a move for the Spurs man.

As a result, they also report that Man United feel they might be able to pull off a cut price move for the Danish star next month, with an opening bid of €20m being mooted.

It does seem like he’s destined to leave Spurs at some point over the next few months, it just remains to be seen where he goes. Unfortunately for United, the report finishes by saying that despite these factors that might go in their favour, Eriksen has actually set his heart on a move abroad when he leaves Tottenham.