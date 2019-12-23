It will be interesting to see what kind of approach Mikel Arteta takes when deciding what to do with the Arsenal squad. It’s clear a big change is needed, but time will tell if he trusts himself to improve the current players or if he thinks he needs to get rid of a few.

Either way, it’s likely that we will see a lot of stories about possible arrivals and exits at The Emirates next month. The most recent report came from Sky Sports and it concerns Sead Kolasinac.

They claim that there’s interest from Napoli and Roma who could be looking to sign him next month, but we may have to see Mikel Arteta’s first couple of games in charge to see if he’s included in the starting XI or not.

READ MORE: Arsenal interested in signing Serie A attacker who could be a free agent next summer

The Bosnian has been a regular this season, but that could be mostly down to the injury troubles faced by Kieran Tierney than his own ability. The Scotsman looks like he has the makings of a terrific Premier League full back, but he needs to stay fit.

We still haven’t seen a definite timescale for Tierney’s return from his latest injury, but The BBC recently indicated he could be out for three months, so it doesn’t sound like he will be back soon.

That does mean Kolasinac’s potential departure could leave a massive hole in the Arsenal squad in terms of the left back spot. Arteta might decide to use a makeshift option until Tierney comes back, but it would make sense to sign a replacement for Kolasinac if he is allowed to go.

Arsenal aren’t known for spending a lot of money so it’s unlikely we would see a big money signing come in as a back up full back, but somebody might be required.