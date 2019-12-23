Cristiano Ronaldo received heavy criticism from several fans for his actions during the Supercoppa Italiana presentation ceremony.

The 34-year-old is known to be fiercely competitive and is not someone who likes to lose. Ronaldo lost his first final since 2013 after Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 in the Supercoppa Italiana yesterday. Luis Alberto opened the scoring for the Biancocelesti before Paulo Dybala got the equaliser for the Serie A champions. Two second half goals from Senad Lulic and substitute Danilo Cataldi saw Lazio win their 5th Supercoppa Italiana.

During the presentation ceremony, a visibly disappointed Ronaldo took off his silver medal just after receiving it and also snubbed a handshake. This led to several fans slamming him.

What Ronaldo did is not a rare thing as many players have done that before. Nevertheless, he received plenty of criticism from many fans. Here are some of the Twitter reactions slamming the 34-year-old.

He’s absolutely finished. — Muiry (@MuiryCeltic) December 22, 2019

A champion also knows how to lose. He doesn’t. — ??? ?? (@TonioG91) December 22, 2019

The guy is still waiting for his handshake pic.twitter.com/5zwsOEOb0r — timeijck1 (@timeijck1) December 22, 2019

Toxic behaviour and disrespectful — LemmePeeKatChu (@_iiMessii_) December 22, 2019

That’s how arrogant he is — Mahendra Rai (@Malekungchha) December 23, 2019

His attitude is really bad… — Kathy?Kanté (@kathyc0113) December 22, 2019