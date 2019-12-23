Menu

“Sore loser”, “Toxic behaviour and disrespectful”- Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for his actions during the Supercoppa Italiana presentation ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo received heavy criticism from several fans for his actions during the Supercoppa Italiana presentation ceremony.

The 34-year-old is known to be fiercely competitive and is not someone who likes to lose. Ronaldo lost his first final since 2013 after Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 in the Supercoppa Italiana yesterday. Luis Alberto opened the scoring for the Biancocelesti before Paulo Dybala got the equaliser for the Serie A champions. Two second half goals from Senad Lulic and substitute Danilo Cataldi saw Lazio win their 5th Supercoppa Italiana.

During the presentation ceremony, a visibly disappointed Ronaldo took off his silver medal just after receiving it and also snubbed a handshake. This led to several fans slamming him.

What Ronaldo did is not a rare thing as many players have done that before. Nevertheless, he received plenty of criticism from many fans. Here are some of the Twitter reactions slamming the 34-year-old.

