Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows disdain immediately after being awarded his runners up medal

Juventus
We always hear that the top athletes just hate losing and that’s what drives them on to achieve incredible things. While that might be true, you do need to show some humility in defeat and be a good loser.

Juventus went down to Lazio in the Italian Supercoppa at the weekend. Admittedly it’s not one of the biggest competitions in the world, but both sides still wanted to win.

This video shows Cristiano’s reaction immediately after getting his runners up medal, and it shows exactly what he thinks of it:

Perhaps next time he can at least wait until he gets off the podium before taking the medal off..

