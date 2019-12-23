In a time where almost every action or reaction from footballers seems to get scrutinised beyond belief, it’s refreshing to see a couple of the Everton players not really caring and just having a grand old time at the darts.

In this clip you can mainly see Jordan Pickford building some anticipation from the onlookers before downing a pint, much to their delight. The Sun also reported on this and it seems that Michael Keane is somewhere in there too:

Jordan Pickford loves it pic.twitter.com/htaDerEiH8 — ?? Tom (@CarIoMagnifico) December 22, 2019

Jordan Pickford is loving the darts ?pic.twitter.com/uSswHCw7bc — Away Days Videos (@AwayDaysVideos) December 22, 2019

It’s an exciting time for Everton after they ground out some positive results and announced Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss. They don’t have a game until boxing day and the schedule gets pretty hectic in the next couple of weeks so it looked like a good time to relax and celebrate.

Despite that, it would be interesting to see what the new manager has to say about this video…