Menu

Video: Everton and England pair spotted LOVING the darts as one plays to the crowd to down a pint

Everton FC
Posted by

In a time where almost every action or reaction from footballers seems to get scrutinised beyond belief, it’s refreshing to see a couple of the Everton players not really caring and just having a grand old time at the darts.

In this clip you can mainly see Jordan Pickford building some anticipation from the onlookers before downing a pint, much to their delight. The Sun also reported on this and it seems that Michael Keane is somewhere in there too:

It’s an exciting time for Everton after they ground out some positive results and announced Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss. They don’t have a game until boxing day and the schedule gets pretty hectic in the next couple of weeks so it looked like a good time to relax and celebrate.

Despite that, it would be interesting to see what the new manager has to say about this video…

More Stories Jordan Pickford Michael Keane