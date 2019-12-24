£20m-rated Liverpool star set to leave Reds at the end of the season

According to ESPN, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is expected to leave the Reds at the end of the season.

Despite the Merseyside outfit’s willingness to offload the star, Jurgen Klopp isn’t keen on selling the ace in the January transfer window.

ESPN add that the 30-year-old almost joined Italian giants Roma in the summer, however he ultimately decided to reject a move to the Giallorossi.

According to Tuttosport via Sky Sports, AC Milan were interested in signing Lovren in the summer, but were put off by the £20m valuation that the Reds tagged on the ace.

Lovren joined the Merseyside outfit five-and-a-half-years ago from Southampton for a fee reported to be £20m by BBC Sport.

Lovren has looked solid since being brought back into Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven to cover for the injured Joel Matip.

Matip and promising youngster Joe Gomez both have sketchy injury records which have allowed Lovren to prove himself as a valuable member of the squad recently.

Whilst Lovren has performed in the last year whenever he’s been called upon, it’s likely that the Croatian international would be considered as Liverpool’s fourth choice at the heart of defence when everyone is fit.

The 30-year-old has been a great servant to the Reds recently, but it looks as though his time on Anfield is set to come to an end in the summer.