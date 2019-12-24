Arsenal eye £40m striker as potential replacement for Aubameyang or Lacazette

According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, Arsenal see Lyon star Moussa Dembele as their priority option should they need to replace star strikers Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Le10 add that one of the Arsenal hitmen is likely to leave the Gunners in either the January or summer transfer windows.

Dembele has netted 10 times in 18 Ligue 1 games this season, there’s no doubting that the 23-year-old is one of the best strikers in France’s top-flight.

Over the last year he’s proven that he ought to be considered as one of the bigger attacking talents in Europe.

Dembele has only been with the French giants for 18 months, the ace left Scottish Champions Celtic in order to test himself on the bigger stage.

As per the Scottish Sun, the former Hoops star is now valued at around £40m. Celtic would earn a handsome fee as part of a sell-on clause if the ace was to leave Lyon.

Dembele should be thinking that he has unfinished business in the Premier League, the Frenchman made two appearances in England’s top-flight after coming through Fulham’s academy.

The ace then starred for the Cottagers in the Championship before leaving to join Celtic.

Dembele has 25 appearances for France’s Under-21s to his name, there’s no doubt that he’d a bigger blip on the senior national team’s radar if he was to move to the Premier League soon.

A move to the Gunners is exactly what Dembele would need to take his career to superstar levels.