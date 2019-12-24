It’s still not completely clear if the introduction of financial fair play has actually helped to level the playing field among teams. It really just feels like the gap has widened and the same players are being moved around a few elite clubs to help finance further signings and keep them within the rules.

It’s been clear for a while that Barcelona want to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp. A recent report from Mundo Deportivo has hinted that he might cost as much as €180m, but there could be a way to raise a significant chunk of that.

The player in the spotlight is Coutinho who is having a fantastic season at Bayern Munich. They suggest that Bayern might not be able to pick up the option to purchase him at the end of the season, which could open the door to Man United, Spurs and Chelsea to step in and sign him.

They even go on to say that he’s been so impressive in Germany that his value might have gone up. They hope that if he keeps playing this well then his value shouldn’t stop below €100m, which would go a long way to financing that potential return for Neymar in the Summer.

We saw a lot of reports like this in the Summer and nothing happened, so time will tell if Barca are serious about bringing Neymar back from PSG. Ir certainly sounds like they will need to sell some players first, so the departure of Coutinho seems like an obvious link to make at this point.