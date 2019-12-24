It feels like Neymar had a honeymoon period of about six months in Paris before the rumours of a return to Barcelona started.

It will always be wonderfully ironic that he wanted to leave Barca to escape Messi’s shadow in his quest for the Ballon d’Or, only to find himself playing second fiddle to Kylian Mbappe instead.

It’s not clear if he thinks he’s too good for Ligue 1 or perhaps feels PSG aren’t good enough to actually challenge for the Champions League, but it’s been clear that he wants to leave for a while.

That led to an incredible amount of rumours over the past couple of years and culminated in an almighty huff when he didn’t get his way in the Summer. He’s still in Paris for now, but reports from Spain have indicated the circus could be about to start all over again:

? El Barça empezará a planificar fichajes en enero y si Neymar rinde a nivel top volverá a estar entre sus prioridades en 2020 ?? El PSG se centra en retener a Mbappé, Ney sigue empeñado en volver y su precio estaría en 180 millones ?? @RogerTorello https://t.co/WgQHqqI8CF — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) December 24, 2019

They indicate that Barca will start to plan their big transfers from January, and as long as Neymar is still playing at a high level then he will be the main priority.

They go on to suggest that he is still determined to make the return to Barcelona, and his price tag will be €180m. It remains to be seen if they can afford that without selling players first, but lets hope if this is serious that it all happens quickly.

It’s easy to forget that PSG are incredibly rich so don’t actually need the money, but they might be at the point where it’s best just to let him go and get rid of the distraction.