Hertha Berlin have reportedly entered into negotiations with Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international has been on the receiving end of immense criticism from the Gunners fans and following an incident during a Premier League game against Crystal Palace, he was stripped of the club’s captaincy. However, Xhaka has featured in some of the club’s recent matches.

According to German newspaper Bild (via the Sun), Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin are interested in signing Xhaka. Now, French outlet RMC sport claims that Die Alte Dame have started negotiating with the Switzerland captain who is currently valued at €30 million according to Transfermarkt. This report also states that Herthe Berlin turned to Xhaka because their €20 million bid for Lyon’s Lucas Tousart was rejected.

The 27-year-old has had Bundesliga experience courtesy of his four-year spell at Borussia Monchengladbach during which he amassed nine goals and 13 assists in 140 appearances across all competitions.

However, given the first-team opportunities he’s been receiving lately, it seems less likely that Arsenal will be too willing to let go of him.