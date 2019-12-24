According to Kaveh Solhekol, Chelsea star Willian has revealed to Sky Sports in an interview that he isn’t willing to leave the Blues in the January transfer window and that he’d like to stay with the west London outfit until the age of 40.

Sky Sports reporter Solhekol also adds that the Brazilian’s talks with the Blues over a new contract are ongoing, the star’s current deal will expire in the summer.

Willian has performed superbly for Chelsea this season, the 31-year-old winger has kept promising youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the starting eleven this term.

Interviewed Willian today. Says he’d stay at Chelsea until he’s 40 if he could. Loves Chelsea. Wants to stay. Talks with club about new deal ongoing. Rules out leaving in January. Out of contract in the summer. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 24, 2019

According to the Sun, European giants Juventus and Barcelona are interested in signing the winger.

Willian has five goals and four assists across all competitions this season, while this may seem like an average return for a player of the Brazilian’s calibre – Willian has turned up in crucial moments for the Blues this season.

Willian scored two goals in Chelsea’s recent 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham. It’s clear that the 31-year-old still has plenty to offer at the top level.