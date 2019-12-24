Although results haven’t been consistent on the pitch, you can see that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a long term plan for Manchester United.

Whether he stays around long enough to carry it out is another thing, but it’s clear that he wants to sign young dynamic players who can play devastating counter attacking football while also being good enough to dominate against the weaker teams.

If anything he looks more likely to get a result when United are the underdog, so it would make sense that he might want to bolster his striker force in January.

A recent report from The Express has highlighted some comments from former United player Paul Parker, but it seems he wants Solskjaer to go against what he’s building for now and go for a short term striker up front.

The player in particular is Mario Mandzukic who has been linked to United for a few months and seems to be out of favour at Juventus. This is what Parker had to say about the prospect of the Croatian joining United:

“If you’re talking about someone who’s just going to come in, be a focal point, be aggressive, and hold the ball up – earn your fouls, rather than the ball coming straight back – then yes. But you’ve got to have good ball retention as well with him.”

If he did sign it would almost certainly ensure that Marcus Rashford was played on the left hand side, but it could also limit the playing time for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

It’s been clear that United need something else up front, but it remains to be seen if Mandzukic is the answer.