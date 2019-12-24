Nemanja Matic heaped praise on Marcus Rashford and said that he can become one of the best strikers in the world.

The 22-year-old has been in exceptional form, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. Statistically, this is Rashford’s best season of his career so far in terms of goals.

SEE MORE: Video: “Settle down or leave” Gary Neville speaks out about Manchester United ace amid further transfer speculation

Matic lavished praise on the England international and said that he has what it takes to become one of the best strikers in the world. As quoted by Goal.com, the Serbian midfielder told Omnisport: “Marcus has great potential. He’s a great guy also off the pitch, but I think he hasn’t used all his qualities yet. He needs to mature more and I can say every year, every month, he’s getting better and better.

“I think in the future, in the next two or three years, he will show what he can really achieve because he can do much, much more in my opinion. But he’s still young. We can’t expect him to play 40 games at the same level because he’s still young, still learning, he’s still developing his body, his mentality. He can be one of the best strikers in the world, for sure.”

Rashford has been in brilliant form for Manchester United this season so far and he’ll be needed to maintain consistency if the Red Devils are to stand a chance of finishing in the top four. They are now eighth in the Premier League table with 25 points, seven points behind the top four.

Manchester United’s next match is against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.