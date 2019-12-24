It looked like Arturo Vidal would purely be a stop gap type of singing when he joined Barcelona in 2018, possibly in the same style as Kevin Prince Boateng who barely got on the field.

In reality, Vidal has played 72 games since arriving and it almost looks like he’s an important part of the team. It’s possible that Barca want to find a younger and more long term option for the midfield, which could explain why a return to Italy has been mooted for the Chilean.

A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport via inter1908 has indicated that Inter Milan are set to make an attempt to lure him back to Italy next month. They suggest that Inter chiefs were thinking of making a loan move, but have since moved away from that and are ready to offer €12m for a permanent deal instead.

They go on to suggest that part of the problem could be trying to convince Barcelona that they would be better off accepting the money now rather than keeping hold of him.

It might even come down to what the player wants. He has worked with Antonio Conte before so it’s possible that he wants to go back and work with him again, especially if he would considered as a vital part of the Inter team.

Conte’s side have a genuine chance to finally wrestle the Serie A title away from Juventus and Vidal could be a big part of that. Nothing has been agreed yet, but it’s worth watching this in January to see if he does move.