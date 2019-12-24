Valencia are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo in the January transfer window.

One of the finest right-backs in Europe, the Portuguese international has made 15 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side since joining them from Juventus, scoring a goal against Oxford United in the Carabao Cup.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Valencia are interested in signing Cancelo in January on a loan deal till the end of the season at least.

Currently valued at €50 million according to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old has not been much of a regular for Manchester City and it’s not surprising since the club already has one of the world’s best right-backs in Kyle Walker.

Someone like Cancelo will undoubtedly be a fine addition to Valencia’s squad and could help them finish in the top four of the La Liga. The Portuguese has previously played for the La Liga side, amassing four goals and nine assists in 91 appearances across all competitions.