Lampard aims dig at Mourinho over Salah and De Bruyne’s time at Chelsea

According to the Athletic’s Liam Twomey, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard aimed a subtle dig towards Jose Mourinho during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues’ Boxing Day clash against Southampton.

Frank Lampard has told the press that he plans to ‘stick with them’ when speaking about Chelsea’s top young talents.

The Blues legend hinted that the club didn’t ‘stick with’ certain players in the past, it appears as though Lampard was speaking about Kevin de Bruyne’s and Mohamed Salah’s struggles at Chelsea whilst Mourinho was at the helm.

De Bruyne and Salah failed to establish themselves in Chelsea’s first-team in their younger years and were subsequently sold – only to develop into the world class players they were once billed to become, away from the Blues.

Take a look at what Lampard had to say on giving promising youngsters a chance in Twomey’s tweet below:

Pretty clear reference to Mourinho and De Bruyne/Salah by Lampard at the end of today’s press conference #cfc pic.twitter.com/OJpDm5edMB — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 24, 2019

It’s arguable that Chelsea actually have the best young players in the entire league. Academy graduates Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James have all established themselves as important first-team players this season.

Of course, like any young players around the world, it’s likely that the Blues’ highly-rated starlets will go through ups and downs in their early careers.

It’s great to see that Lampard is willing to ‘stick with them’ in order to ensure they fulfil their potential at the west London outfit and not elsewhere.