Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita provided Claudio Bravo departs next summer.

The 32-year-old has made 40 appearances for Crystal Palace since joining them from Getafe, keeping 16 clean sheets so far. This season, Guaita has kept six clean sheets so far with only Nick Pope, Kasper Schmeichel and Dean Henderson having more than him.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Manchester City will make a move for the Spaniard if Claudio Bravo leaves the club in the summer.

The Premier League champions have one of the best keepers on the planet in Ederson so it’s bound to be very hard for anyone else to get a chance unless the Brazilian is injured or suspended.

If Bravo does leave the club, Guaita will be a suitable option for Manchester City. He certainly won’t be a regular in Premier League matches but has every chance of starting in the FA Cup or Carabao Cup fixtures.