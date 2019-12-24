This is one of the major issues a club will face when they go through so many managers in a short space of time. Each one will want to add their own players, but it eventually leads to a huge squad that needs to be trimmed.

You could probably argue that almost everybody at Manchester United is replaceable just now with only a few exceptions. The squad is a big one, but there’s a total lack of quality so it makes sense that some players will need to go to make way for any new arrivals.

A recent report from The Daily Star has indicated that two of the current squad will be up for sale in January. Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic only have six Premier League appearances between them this season, and have mostly been outcasts from the first team picture.

Rojo has always looked like he isn’t tall or strong enough to be a centre back, but he’s also not quick or good enough with the ball at his feet to be a full back either. He’s a decent utility player, but nowhere near the standard of a team with Champions League ambitions.

Matic has shown that he has quality to offer, but he’s slow and getting older. You could also say he doesn’t fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system where he likes to have dynamic midfielders so it’s no great surprise that both could be on the move.

There’s no potential destinations being mentioned at this point, but the report does say United would happily move them on to the highest bidder. This could be the start of a big clear out and a massive revamp of the first team squad.