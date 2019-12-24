In all honesty, there’s no way of dressing this up as some kind of major football story, but it’s still pretty incredible to see Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu without his trademark long hair.

He went to RB Leipzig on loan in the Summer but he’s barely seen any first team action, so it remains to be seen if Chelsea have a different plan for him in January.

If he does come back, then there might be a few who don’t recognise him:

Ethan Ampadu has cut off his famous hair and turned into Jadon Sancho ? pic.twitter.com/5N8bwAyhgq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 23, 2019

Ethan Ampadu New Look ????? pic.twitter.com/nJGzPD2R9f — The Blues (@TheBlues___) December 23, 2019

You do wonder if having such long hair might hamper his ability to run or could affect his performances on the pitch. It seems unlikely, but perhaps this will give him a new lease of life and turn him into a different player.