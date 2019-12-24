You do wonder if things with Paul Pogba have got to the point where Manchester United would happily just accept a reasonable offer and get him out of the building.

He’s often been injured and his form has been erratic at best, while the constant speculation over his future is just a distraction at this point. Results and performances actually improved when he was on the sidelines, so perhaps it would make sense to just to cut their losses and move on.

A report from Tuttosport in Italy via the Daily Mail has hinted that Man United would be willing to accept an offer from Juventus that would see the Frenchman return to Italy in January.

READ MORE: Former Manchester United player tips Solskjaer to make short term signing to bolster his attack

They suggest Juve would need to pay £52m and agree to send Emre Can to Old Trafford as part of the deal. The report also states that United paid £90m to sign Pogba a few years ago, so it’s hard to tell if this represents value for money in this current market.

Can would certainly be a decent signing for United, he has experience at the highest level and his versatility could be especially useful, but he couldn’t be seen as a direct replacement for Pogba.

The German isn’t particularly creative, while United rely on Pogba to create from midfield so it’s possible that another signing would need to be made to help United in an attacking sense.

There’s nothing to suggest that the deal is close at this point, but it’s well worth keeping an eye on this through January to see if Pogba does move.