Losing one of the world’s best players in a certain position will always be difficult for a club – they know they will miss their talents but it can also be frightfully difficult to find an able replacement.

Barcelona have certainly suffered that in midfield with the absence of Xavi and Iniesta, but the right back spot has also been an issue ever since Dani Alves left.

The Brazilian was so good and athletic that he could dominate the entire right hand side of the pitch at times, he was solid defensively and his partnership with Lionel Messi on the right flank caused the opposition so many problems.

Since he left, there just hasn’t been anyone who has come close to replacing him. It looked like Nelson Semedo might be starting to establish himself, but a recent report from Mundo Deportivo actually hints at the exact opposite.

They claim that he is no longer seen as non-transferable, with the club looking at potential replacements for him and also being very happy with Moussa Wague who has risen up from the B team.

They also suggest that Barca did reject some offers for him in the Summer, but their position has now changed and they could be open to selling him.

It’s not clear how much he will cost or who they have lined up to replace him at this point, but it doesn’t sound like the Portuguese full back should be getting too comfy in Barcelona for now.