It’s hard to think of a player who has gained so much attention and media speculation than Erling Haaland has done in the past few months.

He’s been highly rated for a while by those who closely follow football, but he’s completely burst onto the scene this season. He’s scored 28 goals in 22 games, which includes eight strikes in the Champions League as well.

When you consider he’s only 19 and plays for a team in a poor league, it’s no wonder that all the big clubs have been chasing him. Sky Sports have just indicated that Manchester United are now in pole position to sign him:

Manchester United are to offer Erling Haaland a £200k-a-week deal after RB Leipzig confirmed United are in pole position for the striker — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 24, 2019

He should be well known to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having worked with him at Molde, and his style suggests he’s the perfect striker for the Premier League. He’s tall and physical, but he’s also fast and has a clear instinct for the back of the net.

All of this shows he should be considered as one of the most sought after strikers in the world just now, so his signing could help to completely transform Man United’s attack if he does make the move.

There’s nothing to suggest how much he will cost at this point, but it seems that Salzburg are willing to sell.