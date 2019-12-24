It’s easy to think that as soon as a manager is sacked at one club then all of their work and planning is all for nothing, but it makes sense that they will keep an eye on certain transfer targets with a view to signing them when they get a new club.

A recent report from The Express has indicated that Jose Mourinho has been a long term admirer of West Ham centre-back Issa Diop, to the point he was looking at him when he was in charge of Manchester United.

They go on to say that Sky Sports have claimed Spurs are interesting in signing the Frenchman in January, but he would cost at least £50m if they do want to make a move.

We’ve seen Spurs be reluctant to pay big transfer fees in the past, but this could give us an indication if Mourinho was promised money to spend in January or if it’s purely just paper talk.

Diop has played in 14 Premier League games for The Hammers this season and is still only 22, so he could be a good signing if Tottenham felt they needed another defender.

He can still be naive at times and is prone to mistakes, but his power and aggression make him ideal for the Premier League and he’s decent with the ball at his feet.

It will be interesting to see what business Spurs do over the next few windows.