Video: Mahrez seems to suggest that Fernandinho is leaving Man City this summer

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez appeared to suggest that teammate Fernandinho will be leaving the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Mahrez let slip of the Brazilian’s potential exit in a video for Sky Sports. The ace was being quizzed alongside teammate Benjamin Mendy.

The pair were asked which City star announced that this would be their final season with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mahrez beat left-back Mendy to the buzzer and revealed the correct answer, which is David Silva, whilst also letting slip that Fernandinho will be leaving.

Take a look at Mahrez’s apparent blunder below:

It appears Mahrez accidentally announces it will be Fernandinho's last season at City on Sky Sports Latest YouTube vid ?. Mendy kind of gives him a "you weren't supposed to say that" look pic.twitter.com/1KYo2iNTlZ — Follow @PrimeHendo (@PrimeHendo) December 24, 2019

Check out the full video on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Mendy’s smirk and muted reaction to Mahrez’s answer says it all really, the tricky attacker was even in an awkward silence after making the shock admission.

Fernandinho has been a brilliant servant to City, the 34-year-old will go down as one of the best defensive midfielders of the decade.