This decade wasn’t one of Liverpool’s best but it surely has had a fine end with the Reds winning four trophies, three of them coming in the last six months.

The club’s first match of the decade was an FA Cup match against Reading on January 2, 2010 when Rafa Benitez was still in-charge of the club. Both teams played out a 1-1 draw with Steven Gerrard’s goal canceling out Simon Church’s opener.

Now, let’s take a look at what the Liverpool playing XI from that game are up to now.

Pepe Reina

The Spaniard was a regular for Liverpool back in the day and went on to play for the club till 2013. Following his departure from Liverpool, Reina played for Napoli, Bayern Munich and is currently plying his trade at AC Milan.

Fabio Aurelio

Injuries resulted in Aurelio struggling to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool. The Brazilian left the club in 2012 and went on to join Gremio before announcing his retirement in 2014 at the age of 34.

Emiliano Insua

The Spaniard was one of Liverpool’s regulars during the 2009/10 season which turned out to be his last with the club. Insua has since gone on to play for Galatasaray, Sporting CP, Atletico Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and currently plays for Vfb Stuttgart.

Jamie Carragher

One of Liverpool’s all-time greats, Carragher was already a stalwart for the club back then and went on to spend the remainder of his career there. He now works as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Stephen Darby

Only 21 at the time, Darby appeared sporadically for Liverpool during his time there. He went on to have loan spells at Notts County and Rochdale before joining Bradford City and later, Bolton Wanderers. Darby retired from football last year after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Martin Skrtel

The Slovak was in his third season with Liverpool back then and went on to play for them till 2016. After leaving Anfield, Skrtel had spells at Fenerbahce, Atalanta and now plays for Istanbul Basaksehir.

Steven Gerrard

A Liverpool icon, Gerrard scored the club’s only goal during the match. He captained the club till his departure in 2015 and went on to play for LA Galaxy before retiring. Gerrard currently manages Scottish giants Rangers.

Lucas Leiva

This was the time when the Brazilian started being a regular for Liverpool. Lucas went on to make more than 300 appearances for the Reds before leaving the Reds in the summer of 2017. He joined Lazio and currently plays for them.

Fernando Torres

The Spaniard was considered to be one of the best strikers in the world at this time and was at his prime. He left Liverpool the following year with 81 goals in 142 matches to his name. He went on to play for Chelsea, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Sagan Tosu. Torres retired from football after playing his final game against Vissel a few months back.

Dirk Kuyt

The Dutchman was one of Liverpool’s most important players back then. Kuyt left the club in 2012 and had spells at Fenerbahce, Feyenoord and Quick Boys before retiring. He is now a part of the Feyenoord Youth Academy’s coaching staff according to the club’s official website.

David N’Gog

The Frenchman was still at the beginning of his career back then. N’Gog played for Liverpool till 2011 and has since had spells at Bolton Wanderers, Swansea City, Reims, Panionios, Ross County and Budapest Honved before joining Vietnamese club Ho Chin Minh City.