Liverpool team of the decade

It’s only a matter of days before curtains fall on the 2010s which wasn’t one of Liverpool’s finest decades overall, even if it’s ended very well for them.

The Reds won only four trophies all decade but there were some fine players who played during the past ten years. Now, let’s take a look at Liverpool’s best XI of the 2010s. Many players from the current side feature in this team while there are a few former players as well…

GK – Alisson

He may have spent less time at Liverpool than the likes of Simon Mignolet and Pepe Reina this decade but the Brazilian has had much more impact on the team than them.

Alisson joined the club last summer and had a memorable first season, keeping 27 clean sheets across all competitions. He made a string of terrific saves throughout the season and was instrumental in Liverpool winning the Champions League.

The 27-year-old won many individual accolades for his performances last season that included the Premier League Golden Glove, the Best FIFA Goalkeeper and the Yashin Trophy.

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world thanks to his performances for Liverpool in the past few seasons. Alexander-Arnold needs to work on the defensive part of his game but offensively, there are very few full-backs on the planet who are better than him.

So far, the Englishman has amassed five goals and 28 assists in 111 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. And he’s just 21 years old so it goes without saying that Alexander-Arnold’s best years are still ahead of him.

CB – Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman’s addition to Liverpool’s squad in 2018 has helped in resolving the club’s defensive issues. Despite featuring in only half of the Reds’ Champions League campaign in 2017/18, Van Dijk found a place in the tournament’s Squad of the Season.

2018/19 was an excellent one for the 28-year-old as he won the Champions League and several individual accolades. Van Dijk has been solid for Liverpool this season and given his current form, there’s little doubt that the Dutch international will be a contender for next year’s Ballon d’Or.

CB – Joel Matip

This one was a toughie as Dejan Lovren has been at Liverpool for a longer time than Matip and produced some really decent performances at the back for them. However, the Cameroonian gets the nod here. With Lovren and Joe Gomez both injured during January, Matip became a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp and forged a strong partnership in central defence alongside van Dijk which helped Liverpool to Champions League glory.

This season, the 28-year-old was terrific for Liverpool at the back and also managed to head in two goals against Manchester City and Arsenal. Klopp will be hoping that Matip is back to full fitness as his presence in the heart of the defence will be needed now more than ever.

LB – Andrew Robertson

It’s hard to believe that the Scottish international’s transfer from Hull City cost Liverpool only £8 million according to BBC. Robertson has played a key role in Liverpool becoming one of the most feared teams in Europe.

Solid at the back and always contributing in the attack, the 25-year-old has all the key attributes a modern-day full-back needs. Last season, he was terrific on the left flank for Liverpool and found a place in the PFA Team of the Year as well as in the Champions League Team of the Season.

In 2019/20, Robertson has maintained his good run of form with two goals and five assists to his name already.

CM – Steven Gerrard

One of Liverpool’s all-time greats featured during the first half of the season and even though he was past his prime, Gerrard produced some fine performances for the Reds.

The 2013/14 season was undoubtedly the Rangers manager’s best season, amassing 14 goals and 16 assists in 39 matches across all competitions. Gerrard found a place in the PFA Team of the Year but was unable to lead his side to the Premier League.

CM – Jordan Henderson

Partnering Gerrard in central midfield is his successor Henderson. Liverpool’s longest serving player of the decade, the 29-year-old has done a pretty good job as a player and a captain but more often than not, doesn’t get enough appreciation.

Henderson led the Reds to Champions League glory last season and was adjudged the third best midfielder of the tournament by UEFA.

All those years of magnificent performances from midfield, captaining the team and scoring some incredible goals sees the Liverpool captain in this XI.

AM – Philippe Coutinho

Many fans were unhappy with the Brazilian after he left Liverpool for Barcelona last January but there’s no denying that he was one of the clubs finest players this decade. Coutinho made 201 appearances for the Reds since joining them from Inter Milan, scoring 54 goals and providing 45 assists. Those few years at Liverpool saw the 27-year-old establish himself as one of Europe’s top players.

Coutinho produced some fine performances for the Reds but his best season was probably 2016/17 during which he amassed 14 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

RW – Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian forward is in his third season at Liverpool but has already had a huge impact on the club. Salah’s 44 goals in 2017/18 was the stuff of dreams and even though he hasn’t been able to replicate that tally, there’s no denying that the 27-year-old is one of the best footballers in the world.

In 128 matches so far, the Egyptian has netted 84 goals and 36 assists and he is well on the path to becoming a Liverpool legend.

LW – Sadio Mane

Some seven years back, Mane was plying his trade in France’s third division and now, he is one of the best footballers on the planet. Extreme pace and sublime finishing, the Senegalese winger has been one of Liverpool’s finest players in the past few seasons, netting 72 goals and 32 assists in 148 appearances across all competitions.

Ever since joining the Reds, Mane has continued to improve all the time, and given his current form, he could well be a favourite for the Ballon d’Or award next year.

CF – Luis Suarez

This was a tough choice to make as Roberto Firmino has been instrumental in Liverpool’s recent results. However, Suarez gets the nod because of his prolific scoring rate. The Uruguayan striker scored 82 goals and provided 47 assists in 133 appearances across all competitions during his spell with Liverpool.

Suarez’s last two seasons with LFC were brilliant in particular, scoring 31 goals in 33 Premier League matches during the latter. He eventually won the European Golden Shoe for the 2013/14 season.

