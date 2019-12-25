It’s been quite the decade for Man City as they’ve won major trophies, taken huge strides on and off the pitch and have firmly established themselves as a powerhouse in the Premier League.

Time will tell if that rolls on this season as they seemingly have it all to do in the Premier League title race, but they can’t be denied significant praise for the success that they’ve enjoyed over the last few years.

Four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups, they’ve done it all domestically but perhaps their biggest disappointment is the failure to transfer that onto the European stage.

Nevertheless, in that period of time, they’ve also brought some of the top players to England, and as seen in the XI below, they’ve had some superb talents ply their trade at the Etihad over the last 10 years with all 11 individuals named below playing a fundamental role in that success.

Ederson

Edges out Joe Hart given the impact that he has made since his arrival in 2017, both in terms of his shot-stopping but also his distribution as a pivotal figure in Pep Guardiola’s side between the posts. It’s a difficult one to leave Hart out given his influence on the side during his stint, but the Brazilian gets the nod.

Pablo Zabaleta

The no-nonsense Argentine was the definition of consistency as he made over 300 appearances for the club and showed his class on and off the pitch with his talent and leadership.

Vincent Kompany

The epitome of a defensive stalwart and if it wasn’t for injuries he would have made an even bigger impact and had a larger influence on the team. Still had a wonderful career in Manchester, and has firmly written his name into the club’s history books.

Aymeric Laporte

A classy addition to the team in 2018, such has been his importance since arriving that he has edged out some other top names in the heart of the backline. Hard to look past him given how badly City have missed him this season too while out injured.

Aleksandar Kolarov

Perhaps Gael Clichy and others had an argument to make at left-back, but the hard-hitting Serbian left-back was excellent defensively, was a consistent threat going forward and had a wand of a left-foot on him to add a goal-scoring threat too.

Fernandinho

Quietly goes about his business and is so often an unsung hero, but his importance to the side during their successful runs can’t be forgotten. An absolute workhorse in the midfield, the Brazilian stalwart has been fundamental for City and still is with his defensive coverage and ability to do the dirty work to allow others to flourish in attack.

Yaya Toure

Power, technique and defensive solidity, Toure had it all and that resulted in him making over 300 appearances for the club and being a pillar in their success before his exit in 2018. Unplayable on his day, a real leader and physical presence who dominated games.

David Silva

Even now oozes class with his vision, passing and technical quality, the Spaniard has been a fantastic watch over the years as he adds that different dynamic to the side. Much like many of the other names in this list, he has been a fundamental part of City’s success over the last decade.

Kevin De Bruyne

Similarly to his compatriot Kompany, injuries have blighted his time at Man City, but he has been one of the classiest and most talented players in the Premier League, let alone just at the Etihad. After his failed stint at Chelsea, he came back to England to show his quality and has racked up countless assists and has been a driving force in their success from midfield.

Has to be pushed into a more advanced role in this XI given the three midfielders named above, and he edges out Carlos Tevez in the process despite the combative Argentine being a pivotal figure in the turning of the tide in Manchester and simply being so important to City in general.

Raheem Sterling

Arrived from Liverpool in 2015 in search of trophies and that decision has certainly paid off to this point. On top of that, he’s bagged 85 goals and 70 assists in 215 appearances for Man City, emerging as one of the best forwards in Europe in the process as he has taken his game to the next level under Guardiola.

Sergio Aguero

When he signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, he came with a big reputation and big expectations for the City faithful. However, few surely would have predicted the success he has enjoyed both individually and collectively since. 244 goals in 354 games, he’s unsurprisingly the club’s top all-time goalscorer, and he produced arguably the most iconic moment in Premier League history too against QPR in 2012.