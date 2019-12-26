Arsenal’s new manager Mikel Arteta has appeared to ignore a warning from Freddie Ljungberg with his first line up for the Gunners today.

The Spaniard is preparing to take charge of Arsenal for the first time since his move from Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City, and he’s made one very big call indeed.

Despite some recent issues, Mesut Ozil has made it into the Arsenal XI against Bournemouth for this afternoon’s Boxing Day clash.

? Three changes for @m8arteta's first game in charge… ?? Chambers, Smith Rowe, Martinelli

?? Sokratis, Ozil, Lacazette#BOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2019

The German playmaker has not been at his best for Arsenal for some time, and Ljungberg recently admitted – as per the video below – that he would not have selected him in his last matchday squad as caretaker boss due to his petulant behaviour when he was subbed off against Manchester City.

"That's not what I expect from an Arsenal player!" ? Freddie Ljungberg insists Mesut Ozil's reaction to being substituted against @ManCity last week was 'unacceptable' and resulted in German being dropped for the draw with @Everton ? pic.twitter.com/K8fNuCC8gJ — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 21, 2019

Arteta, however, seems ready to show faith in the former Real Madrid man and has started him today – a decision that has got plenty of AFC tans talking.

Here’s some of the reaction to Ozil making the first XI against Bournemouth…

Was hoping Arteta would be ruthless and get rid of some of the deadwood like Ozil and Xhaka. Nothing he can do about the defence. But seeing Ozil continuing to start and offer absolutely nothing for nearly 3 years is seriously disheartening. https://t.co/M3vU9XXDkL — Ruairi O'Cathain (@RoryOKane_Raz_) December 26, 2019

Arteta what are you doing, Ozil isn't supposed to play for us anymore ?#BOUARS — Mr. Yum (@Abas_Abe) December 26, 2019

Arteta: "Only players who give 150% will get a place in my team." Also Arteta: *Starts Ozil* ?????? — TheDude. (@ArsenaIDude) December 26, 2019

Arteta said if you don’t show me passion and commitment you won’t play , Pepe notoriously bad trainer …. interesting that ozil is In… will he run today? — Rob mylum (@TheRobMylum) December 26, 2019

Arteta has picked Laca and bama, Ozil as a number 10 and a workmanlike 3 behind them , let's see if it works, we should create chances now …. hopefully ?? — OldschoolGoona1971 (@goona1971) December 26, 2019

Ozil , Lacazette and Aubameyang away to Bournemouth. Welcome to Arteta Ball https://t.co/COLFkmapHg — AFC BAM ?? AKB Arteta Knows Best (@ArsenalHomerton) December 26, 2019

Arteta’s gonna bring back the 15/16 Ozil, streets aren’t ready — z (@ZainnnAK) December 26, 2019