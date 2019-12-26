Menu

Mikel Arteta ignores Freddie Ljungberg warning with first Arsenal line up that has got these fans talking

Arsenal’s new manager Mikel Arteta has appeared to ignore a warning from Freddie Ljungberg with his first line up for the Gunners today.

The Spaniard is preparing to take charge of Arsenal for the first time since his move from Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City, and he’s made one very big call indeed.

Despite some recent issues, Mesut Ozil has made it into the Arsenal XI against Bournemouth for this afternoon’s Boxing Day clash.

The German playmaker has not been at his best for Arsenal for some time, and Ljungberg recently admitted – as per the video below – that he would not have selected him in his last matchday squad as caretaker boss due to his petulant behaviour when he was subbed off against Manchester City.

Arteta, however, seems ready to show faith in the former Real Madrid man and has started him today – a decision that has got plenty of AFC tans talking.

Here’s some of the reaction to Ozil making the first XI against Bournemouth…

