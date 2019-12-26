Menu

Mikel Arteta urged by these Arsenal fans to make one key change at half time

Arsenal fans are almost all united in wanting to see Nicolas Pepe come on for the second half of today’s Premier League clash at Bournemouth.

The Gunners are losing 1-0 at half time, with Dan Gosling’s goal giving the Cherries the lead in what has been a disappointing debut for new manager Mikel Arteta so far.

Arteta obviously can’t fix the long list of problems at Arsenal all at once, but it does look like he could tinker with this line up slightly for the second period of the game.

Pepe has not had the best of times since his summer move to Arsenal from Lille, but many fans want to see him come on in place of Reiss Nelson.

The AFC youngster has not made much of an impact in the first half and it’s hard to imagine Pepe would be any worse.

The Ivory Coast international was a big-money buy and has now surely had enough time to settle.

These fans are now urging Arteta to introduce him after the half time break…

