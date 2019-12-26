According to the Independent, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed Mikel Arteta’s halftime message to the Gunners.

The north London outfit fell behind after Dan Gosling scored for the Cherries in the 34th minute of today’s Premier League clash.

Given that today was Arteta’s managerial debut, this left the Spaniard in a sticky situation, with the goal coming just 10 minutes before his first ever halftime team talk.

Nonetheless, whatever Arteta said at the break seemed to do the job as the Gunners were much better in the second-half of the clash.

Aubameyang equalised for the Gunners in the 64th minute of the clash with a tidy first-time finish.

Here’s what the Arsenal captain had to say on the new gaffer’s talk:

“He just said to continue with the same engagement, and to try to play, to respect our plan,”

“That was working in the second half. We missed a lot of chances in the second half. We should get the three points today but that can happen.” “I think the attitude of the boys today was great, and we have to improve on our chances.” “Everybody was working hard, was aggressive and trying to play as he likes and as we like.” “I think we are in a good way, and hopefully we try to improve. We know our next games are quite hard but we are confident.” The desire and passion of the Arsenal team is something that has been questioned since the club’s decline. The fact that Aubameyang has outlined Arteta’s plans to improve this area of the team’s performance from the get-go speaks volumes of what the Spaniard is trying to achieve with his former club. Supporters will be hoping that the side can build on today’s performance as they prepare to host London rivals Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.