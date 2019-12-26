Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is in advanced talks over a transfer to AC Milan, the player’s father has revealed.

The Egypt international has struggled in his time at the Emirates Stadium, and has spent the first half of this season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

It may now be, however, that Elneny is now set to be on the move again with a somewhat surprise switch to Milan.

The Rossoneri are having a poor season in Serie A, so may well be desperate for new signings in midfield, but it’s hard to understand why even they would look at a player like Elneny as a priority in the transfer market.

The 27-year-old barely played regular first-team football in his time at Arsenal and simply doesn’t look good enough for the highest level of the game.

While Milan are not there at the moment, they surely have aspirations to return there, and as such could probably do with aiming a little higher than someone like Elneny in the transfer market.

Still, it does look like a move to the San Siro is on the cards for the player as his father provided an update on his future.

“The negotiations between Mohamed and Milan are at an advanced stage, but the contract has not been signed yet,” Elneny’s father Nasser told Sada Al Balad TV, as quoted and translated by Sempre Milan.

“They renewed interest in my son and the next few hours could be decisive to sign with Milan.”