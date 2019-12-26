Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained how his players proved him wrong with their response to Bournemouth’s goal against them in today’s Premier League clash.

The Spanish tactician only recently took over the Gunners, though former caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg remained in charge for the team’s last game away to Everton.

Today was Arteta’s debut in the Arsenal dugout, and it wasn’t the most exciting start for him as his side could only manage a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth.

Still, there were some moments of encouragement, with AFC generally looking better in possession today than they did under former manager Unai Emery.

On top of that, Arteta said after the game that he was pleasantly surprised with the players’ response to going a goal down at the Vitality Stadium.

The 37-year-old seemed to suggest he thought that the goal could hurt his side given their bad run at the moment, but he feels the way his players seemed in the dressing room at half time was hugely encouraging.

“I was worried what would happen if we conceded a goal. We did and I was very pleased with the character they showed,” Arteta is quoted by Arsenal’s official site.

“They came in at half-time and their faces, their reactions [were spot on]. It was about how much they wanted it.

“Normally, when you are in this process and you concede a goal, the confidence goes down and a lot of things that have happened in the past can come back.

“It didn’t happen, it happened in the complete opposite sense and that’s a really positive thing to take on board.”