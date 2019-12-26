The agent of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has confirmed his client has agreed a transfer to Hertha Berlin.

Sending a clear message to new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Xhaka’s representative Jose Noguera has told Blick that they’ve made it clear they want the move away from the Emirates Stadium.

He said: “Look, I will say it frankly and honestly: We are in agreement with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin.

“So we said Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu Gaspar – as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta.”

This could be a bit of a blow for new Gunners boss Arteta, who has inherited a difficult enough situation as it is at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard could now, however, also have to deal with losing players this January, with the Independent recently claiming a large number of this Arsenal squad have been considering their futures at the club.

Xhaka has not exactly been the most reliable performer for Arsenal, but he remains an experienced player and it’s not like they have much in the way of depth in the middle of the park.

Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira have also had their problems in their time in north London, so if Xhaka is to leave, a replacement signing will surely be needed.