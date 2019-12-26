Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clinical to put away first Arsenal goal of the Mikel Arteta era

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored the first goal of the Mikel Arteta era at Arsenal to make it 1-1 away to Bournemouth this afternoon.

Watch the goal video below as the Gabon international pounced with a clinical finish from close range to score what could be a crucial goal for the Gunners.

Aubameyang with the first goal under Arteta… Trademark, instinctive finish and @Arsenal are level#PLonPrime #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/U8I1aftOtL — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

Auba Auba Auba! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores what Mikel Arteta will hope will be the first of many, many Gunners goals. Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal#BOUARS #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/glMnEJg6XL — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 26, 2019

Arsenal have not been at their best today as they settle in under their new manager, but they’re right back in this game now in the closing stages of the second half.

Aubameyang has been arguably the only real bright spark for Arsenal this season and he’s got them out of trouble once again.