Video: Jordan Ayew scores goal of the season contender for Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Jordan Ayew has scored an absolutely ridiculous solo goal for Crystal Palace late on in today’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Watch below as Ayew waltzes his way through the West Ham defence with some sublime footwork, before then finishing with an audacious dink over the goalkeeper.

People of the world. I don’t want to alarm you but Jordan Ayew may have just scored the goal of the season pic.twitter.com/n9Nnp3VcA3 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 26, 2019

This is truly something special from Ayew, with this strike surely a goal of the season contender, even if there’s a long way still to go in this campaign.

Palace had gone behind against West Ham, but this effort could now be about to go down as a memorable late winner for the Eagles.