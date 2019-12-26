Chelsea have had a very bad day at the office with a surprise 2-0 home defeat against Southampton.

Goals from Michael Obafemi and a sublime team goal finished off by Nathan Redmond gave the Saints all three points, condemning the Blues to another poor result to add to their recent bad run.

Chelsea have now won just five of their last 13 matches in all competitions, and just two of their last seven in the Premier League.

This result also makes it back-to-back home league defeats for the first time since 2011, according to the tweet below from Opta Joe…

2 – Chelsea have lost back-to-back home Premier League matches for the first time since November 2011 under Andre Villas-Boas. Concern. #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/tGIZXZV87S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2019

Chelsea were also beaten by Bournemouth in their last home league game, and in both these matches they’ve failed to score.

All in all, this is rather worrying from a CFC perspective, with manager Frank Lampard going through a real rough patch after initially making this youthful squad look so impressive.

Luckily, the January transfer window is just around the corner for the west Londoners, who can finally strengthen again after being banned from making signings during the summer.