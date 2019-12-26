Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has made two changes to their starting lineup for today’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

With Son Heung-min suspended, Ryan Sessegnon gets his first Premier Leagu start for Spurs. This is the 19-year-old’s second start for the start with his first coming in the Champion League tie against Bayern Munich during which he scored a goal.

The second change Mourinho has made is starting Harry Winks ahead of Eric Dier who will be on the bench. The former was an unused substitute against Chelsea but will be partnering Mousa Sissoko today. Jan Vertonghen will make his 300th appearance for Spurs today

Elsewhere, Danny Rose and Tanguy Ndombele have been omitted from the squad and in come Erik Lamela and 20-year-old centre-back Japhet Tanganga who has made Spurs’ matchday squad for the very first time as far as the Premier League is concerned.

Tottenham lost 3-0 to Brighton at the latter’s home ground a couple of months back and will be eager to avenge that defeat today. A win could see Mourinho’s team move up to fifth position in the Premier League table provided Wolves and Sheffield United don’t win their respective matches.