Could Harry Kane play in the Super Bowl in the future?

It will soon be the start of the 54th Super Bowl, and Tottenham striker Harry Kane will no doubt be showing a close interest.

The England international has become one of the finest footballers in Europe in recent years, but he’s also a huge fan of American Football.

So much so, Kane last year hinted he could try switching sports later in his career.

While other big-name footballers like Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have moved to the US to play in the MLS, could Kane actually be on his way to playing in a future Super Bowl?

For now, the Tottenham front-man will no doubt be looking, like many others, here's what he had to say about trying his luck at the game later in his career:

“[The desire to play in the NFL] is real. Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try,” Kane told the Guardian.

“It goes back to that drive to be the best,” he said. “Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world? … If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?”

Speaking about his hero Tom Brady, Kane added: “Not many people thought he’d become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever.

“At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it.”