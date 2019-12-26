Cristiano Ronaldo gave a typically Cristiano Ronaldo response to being taunted with Lionel Messi chants by Lazio fans.

The Juventus forward won’t have been happy after his side’s defeat to Lazio in last week’s Supercoppa, and fans of the Rome giants took the opportunity to rub salt into his wounds.

After Lazio defeated Juventus in the Supercoppa on Sunday last weekend, fans started chanting "Messi, Messi" to Cristiano Ronaldo. Just look at CR7's reaction. ?? pic.twitter.com/ybjYnTDJBK — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 26, 2019

Ronaldo then responded by grabbing his crotch in a rather rude gesture back to Lazio fans.

Messi, of course, recently moved ahead of Ronaldo on Ballon d’Or wins, so no wonder these chants may have hurt a little more than usual!