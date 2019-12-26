Video: Dele Alli scores brilliant goal to put Tottenham in front against Brighton

Tottenham star Dele Alli has put his side in front for the first time against Brighton today with a superb finish.
Watch below as the England international finishes with real quality following what was also a delightful team move by Tottenham.
Dele delivers & @SpursOfficial lead!
How about that for a finish? ?#PLonPrime #TOTBHA pic.twitter.com/7kU95AY1Nb
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019
Brighton have proven tough opponents to break down today, so it’s little wonder a moment of brilliance like this from Alli was needed to finally edge Spurs in front.
Fans will now hope this can prove a much-needed winner for Jose Mourinho and co. after a bit of a recent slump in form.