Video: Dele Alli scores brilliant goal to put Tottenham in front against Brighton

Tottenham star Dele Alli has put his side in front for the first time against Brighton today with a superb finish.

Watch below as the England international finishes with real quality following what was also a delightful team move by Tottenham.

Brighton have proven tough opponents to break down today, so it’s little wonder a moment of brilliance like this from Alli was needed to finally edge Spurs in front.

Fans will now hope this can prove a much-needed winner for Jose Mourinho and co. after a bit of a recent slump in form.

