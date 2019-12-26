Former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas has predicted the Gunners to win beat Bournemouth today.

The North London club play their first match under new manager Mikel Arteta today against the Cherries. Eddie Howe’s side are currently 14th in the Premier League table and have secured 11 out of a possible 27 points at home. Arsenal beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Emirates and have a fair chance of beating them today.

Nicholas is of the opinion that Arteta’s reign as Gunners manager will begin with a 3-1 win over the Cherries. In his column for Sky Sports, the pundit wrote: “I hope it is a good news story for Mikel Arteta’s first game. As much as I am pleased, Freddie Ljungberg will be most pleased that Arteta is in. His comments on the Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette situations were shameful. What was he saying? I will support all of the youngsters wholeheartedly, but the one thing I already like about Arteta is that he had them in on Sunday, which shows his leadership qualities already, to say this is poor and start straight away to get them in and rebuild.

“When Nicolas Pepe settles in, with Lacazette through middle, Arsenal are a really encouraging front three with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arteta cannot sort the defence, and he will go with a more aggressive mentality, and this will begin to pay off in this match.”

Arsenal are currently 11th in the Premier League table and need to win almost all of their remaining matches if they are to stand a chance of making the top four. They have a team which is more than capable of beating Bournemouth at Dean Court and it won’t be much of a surprise if they do so.