Video: Mikel Arteta era gets off to bad start as Bournemouth go 1-0 up vs Arsenal

Bournemouth have gone 1-0 up against Arsenal today in what has been a far from ideal start for new manager Mikel Arteta.

Watch below as the Cherries rip into the Gunners far too easily to take the lead in the first half of this Boxing Day clash in the Premier League.

That pressing from @afcbournemouth ? Arsenal try to play out from the back and are caught out as Dan Gosling applies a simple finish#PLonPrime #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/qgyypym6bQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2019

Arsenal fans will have been hoping for a new manager ‘bounce’ today, and though there have been some decent moments, it’s not really happening so far.

Gosling finished well here and it will be intriguing to see what kind of a response Arteta can get from his players.