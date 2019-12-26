How to balance a football career and studying?

You may remember the story of Luke Matheson – the Rochdale teenager who scored a memorable goal away to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

The next day, the 16-year-old had to sit a psychology exam – but how on earth to balance a footballing career with studying?

It’s not something most footballers seem to have to worry about, but there have been notable exceptions of those keen to ensure they have a good education under their belts as well as all the tools required to make it in the world of professional football.

In truth, it must be tempting to turn to a company that writes your essays fast to help you through the gruelling work, but Matheson himself insists he’s fully focused on doing it properly.

Speaking after that game at Man Utd, the wonderkid explained how much he values his studies.

“I would have been at school today.” he said. “I am going in tomorrow to make up for it when we have day off as I have a psychology test. I can’t wait for that. I don’t think I will sleep tonight.

“Rochdale and the school have been so supportive of me. I love learning; it is what I want to do.

“Football is not a guarantee. You never know what will happen. You could be the best player in the world but anything is possible.