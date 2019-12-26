Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco has reportedly informed club president Florentino Perez that he doesn’t want to seal a transfer to Chelsea.

Instead, it seems the Spain international is keen on a move to their Premier League rivals Manchester City, according to El Desmarque.

The catch, however, is that City have not yet shown concrete interest in signing Isco, according to El Desmarque, so it remains to be seen if he’ll get his desired move to the Etihad Stadium.

Still, it’s easy to see why Isco might be a useful addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad, with veteran playmaker David Silva set to leave at the end of this season, as he revealed to the Daily Mirror a few months back.

Isco could be an ideal like-for-like replacement in that position, with the 27-year-old showing his class throughout his career at the Bernabeu.

While the former Malaga youngster hasn’t always looked like living up to the immense potential he showed earlier in his career, there’s no doubt he’s made some major contributions to the club’s recent success.

Isco has won an incredible four Champions League titles with Madrid, as well as one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey final.

He could also make a fine fit for City’s style of play under Guardiola, while a fresh challenge and change of scene could also be just what’s needed to get him back to his best.

Chelsea will no doubt be disappointed that they seem set to miss out, however, as Isco could fill the void left by creative stars like Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas, who’ve both left Stamford Bridge in the last year.